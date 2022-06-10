1 minute read
Fitch maintains United Kingdom's sovereign rating at 'AA-'
June 10 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch maintained United Kingdom's sovereign debt rating at 'AA-' on Friday, citing a high-income, diversified and flexible economy.
The agency affirmed its outlook at 'stable'. It expects the UK economy to decelerate to 3.8% this year
Fitch said UK's tight labour market will drive strong wage growth and fiscal support measures from the government will partly cushion household incomes in the country.
Reporting by Vansh Agarwal; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
