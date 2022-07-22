Flow Traders sees 25% growth in fixed operating expenses this year

July 22 (Reuters) - Dutch trading services provider Flow Traders (FLOW.AS) said on Friday it expected fixed operating expenses to grow about 25% this year, as its total compensation mix shifts towards higher levels of base compensation and a strengthening U.S. dollar.

The group, best known for market making in exchange-traded products (ETPs), also announced a new share buyback programme of up to 25 million euros ($25.47 million) over 12 months.

($1=0.9817 euros)

Reporting by Juliette Portala and Lina Golovnya; Editing by Izabela Niemec and Clarence Fernandez

