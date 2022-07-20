Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds down by 11.7 bln euros in May

ROME, July 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds fell in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had decreased their exposure to Italian government bonds by 11.7 billion euros ($11.97 billion) in May.

($1 = 0.9774 euros)

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

