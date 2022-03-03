Foreign net portfolio flows to EM hit $17.6 bln in February -IIF

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - Foreign net portfolio inflows to emerging markets were at $17.6 billion in February, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Thursday, which compares to $8.1 billion in January and $66.4 billion in February 2021.

The February number does not include specific figures for Russia, according to the data. From October through January, Russian debt portfolios saw a combined net outflow of $5.7 billion from non-residents.

"Moving forward we see greater differentiation on flows dynamics, as some countries have bottomed up and could potentially benefit from higher commodities prices," said Jonathan Fortun, an IIF economist, in a statement.

"However, if market volatility persists, the outlook could worsen."

Chinese debt took in $8.3 billion last month while equities added $3.2 billion.

The rest of emerging markets saw net inflows of $6.2 billion, with $6.9 billion coming to equities, the most since December 2020.

Regionally, Latin America saw a net inflow of $8.7 billion.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

