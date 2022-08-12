Foreigners net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week to Aug 5 after a weekly sale

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Foreigners turned net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended Aug. 5 as a batch of upbeat corporate earnings reports boosted sentiment.

Overseas investors bought Japanese stocks worth a net 336.86 billion yen ($2.53 billion) last week, after disposing of 150.18 billion yen in the previous week, data from exchanges showed.

They acquired derivatives of 418.94 billion yen while exiting 82.08 billion yen worth in cash equities.

Among the positive Japanese business results last week were food manufacturer Kikkoman Corp (2801.T) and automaker Subaru Corp (7270.T), while air-conditioning systems maker Daikin Industries (6367.T) lifted its profit outlook.

Foreigners' buying pattern has been erratic in recent weeks as inflows alternate with small outflows, reflecting continued caution over global growth.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) gained 1.35% last week and the Topix index (.TOPX) added 0.35%, after both having lost ground in the week before.

Outsiders bought Japanese bonds worth a net 2.84 trillion yen last week, their biggest weekly purchase in three months, finance ministry data showed.

Japanese investors acquired overseas bonds of 900.2 billion yen and disposed of 1.04 trillion yen in foreign equities after seven weekly net purchases in a row.

($1 = 133.2400 yen)

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

