Foreigners sell Japanese stocks for fourth straight week

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks for a fourth straight week, amid lingering concerns over an accelerated pace of U.S. monetary policy tightening, although a recovery in domestic shares capped outflows.

Outsiders sold Japanese stocks of 214.08 billion yen ($1.85 billion) in the week to Feb. 4, which was the lowest net selling in four weeks, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

Foreign flows into Japanese stocks

Foreigners sold a net 170.56 billion yen in cash equity markets and a net 43.52 billion yen worth of derivatives.

Meanwhile, cross-border investors purchased Japanese bonds of 1.05 trillion yen after two straight weeks of net selling, finance ministry data showed.

Japanese shares rebounded from their multi-month lows with the Nikkei share average (.N225) snapping a four-week losing streak last week, thanks to a Wall Street recovery and upbeat quarterly earnings results from domestic firms including Keyence (6861.T), Alps Alpine (6770.T), and games maker Konami Holdings (9766.T).

The Nikkei share average and the Topix index (.TOPX), both gained over 2.5% last week and posted their biggest weekly gain since mid-October.

Last week, Japanese investors purchased cross-border equities worth 264.5 billion yen, which marked a second straight week of net buying. They also bought overseas bonds of 42.7 billion yen, after two straight weeks of net selling.

Japanese investments in stocks abroad

($1 = 115.6500 yen)

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

