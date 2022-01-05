Forint and crown continue early-2022 charge

PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown extended their gains on Wednesday as central European currencies make a strong start to 2022, boosted by interest rate hike expectations and fresh positioning.

The forint has led the charge, rising over 2% so far in 2022 as it gained a further 0.1% in morning trading on Wednesday. The zloty, fresh off a Polish central bank rate hike that was in line with expectations on Tuesday, pulled back a touch.

Analysts see gains for the region's currencies in 2022 as central banks continue tightening policy to battle inflation that has surged to multi-year highs.

However, with attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve also hiking rates this year, a strong dollar could be a drag, which was evident on Wednesday as the U.S. currency sat just below two-week peaks before the release of Fed meeting minutes.

"If the National Bank of Hungary keeps raising rates as it promised and we reach a positive interest rate territory in a few months, that could put the forint on a firming path this year," a Budapest trader said.

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 4% last Thursday, extending a series of interest rate hikes. It raised the benchmark base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% earlier in December.

Poland's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points, to 2.25%, on Tuesday and suggested further tightening was on the horizon as it saw inflation peaking above 8% by mid-year. read more

The zloty had dipped 0.1% to near 4.57 per euro by 0936 GMT, while the forint added a similar amount and traded at 362.10, at a 1-month high.

The crown rose 0.2% to 24.61 after quickly passing two psychological levels at 25.00 and 24.70 in the past two weeks, bolstered by strong rate hikes.

The crown has gained over 1% already in 2022 following a region-leading 5.5% rise in 2021.

"In our new outlook, we expect faster gains for the Czech currency at the beginning of the year when Czech market rates rise and reach peaks," said bank CSOB, adding the interest rate differential with the euro zone would continue to attract investors.

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter

