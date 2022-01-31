Forint, crown extend FX gains; Czech cbank's policy awaited

BUDAPEST, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and the Czech crown firmed on Monday, extending their region-leading gains for the year as the rallying dollar took a breather, while stock markets across central Europe firmed, led by shares in Bucharest and Warsaw.

At 1003 GMT, the forint and the crown, bolstered by a running campaign of central bank interest rate hikes, were both 0.1% stronger, extending gains for the year to 3.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

The Czech National Bank is meeting on Thursday and is expected to hike interest rates by probably more than 50 basis points again as inflation is heading near or even reaching 10% in the coming months before it starts receding.

"Thursday's meeting of the Czech national bank should bring another round of monetary tightening, as the CNB remains hawkish and could raise its key rate by 75bp to 4.5%," economists at Erste Group said in a note.

"However, uncertainty is relatively high, as strong koruna and shock from high energy prices could sway the central bank towards a milder 50bp hike, whereas higher January inflation that will only be released later in the month is expected above 9% y/y and may warrant a 100bp step (up) instead."

Hungary's central bank ramped up the pace of its monetary tightening campaign last week, delivering its biggest rate increase since late 2011 to combat rising prices, citing persistent inflationary pressures.

Bucharest (.BETI) shares led gains in the region after last week's falls triggered by hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve curbed appetite for riskier assets and boosted the dollar.

Warsaw stocks (.WIG20) gained 0.9% after data showed full-year 2021 economic growth at 5.7% year-on-year, above analyst forecast for a 5.5% expansion, signalling a strong post-crisis recovery.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.