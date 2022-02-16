Forint eases a touch, stocks up on easing Ukraine worries

PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased on Wednesday, while other central European currencies steadied after sharp gains in the previous session on hopes of a de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Currencies in the region rallied on Tuesday on the signs of easing tensions, although on Wednesday Britain joined the United States in saying it had yet to be convinced a Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine borders was real. read more

"It was bit of a relief yesterday," a Prague-based trader said. "Markets are waiting for more Russia/Ukraine news."

Stock markets continued to climb, led by a 1% gain for Budapest (.BUX). The forint slipped 0.1% on the day to 354.50 to the euro by 1026 GMT.

On Wednesday, the European Union's top court dismissed a Polish and Hungarian challenge to a new sanction that would cut funding to member countries which violate democratic rights and freedoms. read more

However, a trader in Budapest said news on the Ukraine-Russia front was still dominating the market mood.

"The EU court ruling did not help, but I don't think that was surprising," the trader said.

Poland's ruling nationalists proposed legislation last week aiming to ease its dispute with the EU over judiciary independence and unlock access to EU funds. President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling party, submitted a separate proposal. read more

The Polish zloty inched up a touch to 4.491 in morning trade. Elsewhere, the Czech crown and Romanian leu were both a shade weaker than Tuesday's close.

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

