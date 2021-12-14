Forint firms ahead of cenbank meeting with fresh rate hike expected

BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday as markets were looking ahead to the central bank's meeting later in the day where it is expected to raise its base rate, continuing a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb soaring inflation.

The forint was up 0.14% and trading at 367.60 per euro ahead of the meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH). A Reuters poll of analysts sees a 30 basis point hike to 2.4%, while some analysts projected a bigger increase. read more

The bank will publish its rate decision at 1300 GMT with a statement to follow at 1400 GMT.

"The rate hike could strengthen the forint somewhat, but I do not expect a jump as it has been priced in mostly," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Since its November policy meeting, the NBH has been forced to raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility several times to shore up the forint, which sank to a record low of 372 per euro last month.

The one-week deposit rate, the tool that the bank uses to tackle short-term financial market volatility, now sits at 3.3%.

As the one-week rate has already been hiked to 3.3%, "it is unlikely to matter much for the forint exchange rate whether today's step size turns out to be 40bp, 50bp or larger," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

However, if the NBH revises its 2022 CPI projections upwards, then a 30 basis-point or lower hike "would likely disappoint the market," they said. Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has already flagged inflation would be running at 4.7% to 5.1% next year, way above the bank's September projections.

Inflation in November rose to 7.4%, a 14-year-high. read more

The Czech crown was 0.2% stronger and trading at 25.352 versus the common currency as markets were expecting bigger rate hikes following more hawkish comments from the central bank. read more

The 3x6 forward rate agreement is up 10 basis points since Friday, indicating 100 basis points in hikes at December and February meetings. The next policy meeting is set for December 22.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty slid 0.1% to 4.6420 per euro.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw 0.12% lower and Budapest (.BUX) losing 0.25%. Prague (.PX) added 0.11% while Bucharest (.BETI) was 0.14% higher.

Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

