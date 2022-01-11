Forint hits 3-month high on rate hike hopes, other FX muted

BUDAPEST, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed to a three-month high on Tuesday, bolstered by the prospect of rising interest rates, while other central European currencies were little moved.

The forint , which underperformed regional peers last year, rose 0.2% to 357.70 versus the euro, testing its 200-day moving average in a year-opening rally. The currency has gained more than 3% so far in 2022.

"Yesterday, the 200-day moving average of around 357.50 stopped the forint's firming, it proved too strong ... so it could stay around the 360-level for a while" an FX trader in Budapest said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The next big trigger for regional currencies could be the expected start of Fed rate hikes."

Investors were eyeing U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony at a Congressional hearing later in the day, looking for cues about the timing of the bank's tightening. read more

CEE currencies have started this year on a strong note as traders expect central banks to keep tightening their policies to combat inflation, although a stronger dollar could add pressure in the region. read more

The Romanian leu was flat a day after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00%, as expected. read more

"The Romanian central bank is lagging behind its regional neighbours when it comes to monetary policy," Commerzbank wrote.

"However, the central bank is likely to try and dampen the depreciation of the leu as a weak currency might fuel inflation further."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown was 0.05% up and trading at 24.342 per euro while the Polish zloty slid 0.03% to 4.5430.

Stocks in the region rose, with Warsaw (.WIG20) leading gains by adding 1.93%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.