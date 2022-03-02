Forint hits record low despite c.bank vow

WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint sank to a record low against the euro on Wednesday and the Polish zloty hit its weakest since 2009 as central banks said they would act to contain the impact on markets of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of its neighbour and the resulting raft of sanctions unleashed on Moscow have sent investors scurrying for safety, leading them to drop assets seen as less secure.

"There is a war at our borders," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest. "The region is facing a flight to safety that means all of the Hungarian, Czech and Polish assets are under pressure."

At 1012 GMT, the Hungarian forint was 1.07% weaker against the euro at 381.15 and the zloty was 1.42% softer at 4.815.

The Czech crown slid 0.57% to 25.58, while the Romanian leu was little changed at 4.949.

The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday it was ready to intervene "at any moment" to ensure the stability of local financial markets, while Poland's central bank sold a certain amount of foreign currencies for zlotys after saying it was ready to react to excessive moves in the currency.

However, this looked to have had little effect in halting the currencies' slide.

"In our opinion, another currency intervention is possible," Bank Millennium analysts in Warsaw said in a note. "It would happen if the zloty depreciation - like yesterday - proceeded too quickly (compared to the region), with no new important information boosting risk aversion."

Stocks were mostly lower, but Warsaw's WIG 20 index (.WIG20) was 2.96% higher, boosted by energy companies.

Coking coal producer JSW (JSW.WA) was the biggest gainer for the third day in a row, rising 19.5% on the back of potential sanctions against coal imported from Russia.

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland wanted the strongest possible sanctions to be introduced against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal. read more

Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest

