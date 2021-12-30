Forint leads FX gains after latest central bank rate increase

BUDAPEST, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed 0.5% versus the euro early on Thursday, leading gains among central European currencies, after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its one-week deposit rate by another 20 basis points to 4%.

At 0845 GMT, the forint traded at 368.6 per euro, paring some of its losses for the year to 1.6%, second-worst in the region behind the Romanian leu . Most other central European currencies were mildly positive.

Hungary's one-week deposit rate now sits 220 basis points above its mid-November level, when the NBH kicked off its weekly hikes to shore up the forint, which sank to a record low at 372 versus the euro last month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Traders said low market liquidity at the end of the year amplified moves in the forint, adding however, that the bank's successive hikes and expectations for more rate tightening next year were probably starting to have an impact.

NBH Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Monday that the base rate, currently at 2.4% (HUINT=ECI), would reach the level of the one-week deposit rate in the first half of 2022.

He also said a government move to freeze retail mortgage interest rates for six months from January confirmed the bank's stance that it must act "in the most decisive manner" to rein in inflation, which rose to a 14-year high last month. read more

"Given that borrowers are now shielded from the rate rises, the NBH can also raise the base rate more aggressively," a Budapest-based currency dealer said. "I think the NBH has probably realised that foreign investors cannot stomach this complex system of interest rates."

Another trader also said Thursday's rate rise supported the forint, although he added that major gains were unlikely for now.

The Czech crown , the region's top performer this year with a 5% gain for the year due to aggressive rate tightening, firmed 0.2% in early trade.

On Wednesday Czech ministers said the new centre-right government would freeze the pay of state workers and reduce previously announced pay hikes for others as it seeks to cut the budget gap amid a spike in inflation. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.