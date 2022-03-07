Forint, zloty sink to record lows as global sell-off weighs

PRAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and Polish zloty weakened to record lows while banks slumped to drag the sector on Monday, tracking cues from global markets, as investors maintained a cautious stance with Western countries mulling a Russian oil import ban. read more

Central Europe has been hit hard by the flight to safer assets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with heightened concerns over the stagflationary effects of the crisis. read more

The Czech central bank said last week that it was intervening in markets against excessive fluctuations and depreciation of the crown. It did not comment on Monday whether it was active in markets.

The crown was down 0.8% on the day at 25.854 to the euro, falling less than peers in central Europe.

The forint led the losses among central Europe markets and hit all-time lows of 400 to the euro. By 0909 GMT, it was down 3.4% at 399.0 to the euro.

Last week, the forint posted its biggest weekly loss and has lost more than 8% since Feb. 24, the beginning of Russia's invasion, which Moscow says is a "special military operation".

"I could say I have never seen anything like this," a Budapest-based trader said on the forint. "I was trading during the 2008 (global financial) crisis, and uncertainty was high at the time, but that was not a war."

The Hungarian government bond market was practically in a standstill, said two fixed-income traders in Budapest.

"We are about 30 basis points higher from Friday's close on the long-end of the curve," one said. "But no clients are calling, nothing is happening, everyone is just sitting back and watching the forint and waiting for the central bank to do something."

The Hungarian central bank was not immediately available to comment on the market moves on Monday.

Poland's zloty was down 2.25% at 4.9615 to the euro, just off a record low of 4.9625 hit in the session. Last week, the Polish central bank also sold foreign currency for zlotys to prop up the currency. read more

Polish banking stocks pushed the Warsaw index 1.5% lower, with the bourse's bank index down over 7% (.BNKI). Financial stocks around the region were also under pressure, and Budapest (.BUX) and Prague (.PX) fell 6.25% and 5.7%, respectively.

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

