MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Former Luxottica Chief Executive Andrea Guerra is set to join Prada to help ease a transition at the helm of the Italian luxury goods group between current boss Patrizio Bertelli and 34-year-old son Lorenzo, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Both Prada and Guerra declined to comment on the issue.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.