Fortum unable to access normal financial markets, CEO says















HELSINKI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum (FORTUM.HE) is unable to access regular financial markets following a turbulent spell in European gas prices that forced the company to seek emergency funding, Chief Executive Markus Rauramo told shareholders on Wednesday.

Fortum in September secured a 2.3 billion euro ($2.38 billion) bridge loan from government investment company Solidium to help cover derivative collateral after gas prices surged following a reduction in Russian energy supplies to Europe.

The company is preparing for continued energy market volatility and potential record prices ahead of an uncertain winter season, the CEO told an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders.

"As long as the key uncertainties remain, Fortum will not have access to normal financial markets," Rauramo said.

"The bridge financing was needed to secure the company's operations and stabilise the financial situation."

Minority shareholders criticised the Solidium deal, which carries an interest rate of 14.2% and gave the state company the right to receive an additional 1% of Fortum's shares "without payment".

The distribution to Solidium of Fortum shares at no extra cost was against the interests of the company and its minority owners, senior portfolio manager Rami Vehmas at Finnish pension provider Ilmarinen said.

Vehmas said the company could have obtained financing for less.

"Ilmarinen, along with several other parties, is undoubtedly ready to participate in the organisation of the short-term financing facility the company needs without a targeted free share issue," he added.

Some 53.3 million Fortum shares were cast against the deal at the EGM, representing around 6% of the company's overall equity, while 621.4 million shares, around 70% of the total, were cast in favour, company data showed.

The German government in late September agreed to take over Fortum's Uniper subsidiary, effectively nationalising the gas importer and pumping in tens of billions of euros to try to cover losses incurred after Russia cut supplies.

($1 = 0.9679 euros)

