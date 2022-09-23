France to impose a minimum delivery fee of three euros for online book orders

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Books are displayed on a table at "La Librairie du Canal" bookstore in Paris as French lawmakers voted a draft bill aiming at stopping Amazon from offering free delivery for books and at protecting traditional bookshops from competition, France, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France plans to impose a minimum delivery fee of three euros for online book orders of less than 35 euros in order to level the playing field with independent bookstores, the culture and finance ministries said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alex Richardson

