France to impose a minimum delivery fee of three euros for online book orders
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France plans to impose a minimum delivery fee of three euros for online book orders of less than 35 euros in order to level the playing field with independent bookstores, the culture and finance ministries said in a joint statement.
Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alex Richardson
