France's Eiffage wins wind contracts off German coast

The logo of French construction group Eiffage is seen at a construction site in Paris, France, October 24, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

May 16 (Reuters) - French construction company Eiffage (FOUG.PA) on Monday said it won two major contracts to equip Orsted's (ORSTED.CO) Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farms in off the German coast.

"The wind farms will produce electricity equivalent to the consumption of around 1.2 million households in Germany each year", the company said.

Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel

