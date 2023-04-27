France's Saint-Gobain beats estimates as Q1 sales rise 















April 27 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) reported on Thursday better-than-expected first-quarter sales, citing resilience in its renovation activities.

Quarterly revenue totalled 12.4 billion euros ($13.7 billion), up 4.7% on a like-for-like basis from the same period in 2022, beating the 12.15 billion euros forecast in a company poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

Reporting by Luca Fratangelo, Enrico Sciacovelli, editing Kirsten Donovan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.