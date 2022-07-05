France's Spotify rival Deezer loses ground on its stock market debut

The logo of French music streaming platform Deezer is seen before the opening bell ceremony for the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Euronext stock exchange at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares in French music streaming platform Deezer fell 6% on their Paris market debut on Tuesday.

Deezer opened at 8.50 euros, before heading down, trading at 7.99 euros per share by 0707 GMT.

In April, Deezer announced plans for a stock market listing in Paris in a deal valuing the business at just over 1 billion euros ($1 billion), with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) 12PO set up for the deal.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In 2015, Deezer had to postpone initial IPO plans due to market conditions.

Deezer's larger rivals include Spotify (SPOT.N), which carried out its initial public offering in 2018.

($1 = 0.9600 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.