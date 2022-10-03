Franklin Resources has 5.7% Adecco stake - filing















ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investor Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N) controls a 5.7% voting stake in Swiss staffing group Adecco Group AG (ADEN.S), a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

"The obligation to notify is due to the fact that Fiduciary

Trust Company International now holds a position in Adecco

Group AG," the filing showed, adding the reporting obligation arose on Sept. 28.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christopher Cushing











