French bank SocGen: chief operating officer Gaëlle Olivier to leave company

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), France's third-biggest bank, said on Monday that Gaëlle Olivier, its deputy general manager and chief operating officer, would leave the bank at the end of the year to take up "new professional challenges."

SocGen is the midst of managerial changes, having appointed earlier this month investment banking boss Slawomir Krupa as its new group chief executive and Marie-Christine Ducholet as the head of its newly restructured French retail banking unit.

Krupa will succeed veteran SocGen banker Frederic Oudea in the chief executive position next year, when Oudea steps down.

Krupa will be running Societe Generale amid risks of a global recession and a crippling European energy crisis.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra











