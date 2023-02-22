French business climate improved slightly in February -INSEE















PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The business climate in France improved slightly in February compared to January, according to data on Wednesday from statistics agency INSEE, as growth in the services industry buoyed the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

INSEE's index stood at 103 points, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll and up from a revised figure of 102 for January.

A purchasing managers index (PMI) survey from S&P Global this week also showed that French economic activity grew in February for the first time since October, helped by an easing in inflationary pressures and strength in the jobs market.

