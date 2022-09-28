French care home group Orpea posts first-half net loss















Sept 28 (Reuters) - France's Orpea (ORP.PA) on Wednesday reported a net loss for the first six months of the year, citing a fall in the value of its assets.

The group, which faces legal action following allegations related to the running of its centres for elderly residents, posted a net loss of 269 million euros ($260.37 million) in the first half of 2022, compared with a profit of 102 million euros in the same period last year.

"The company has been severely affected by the unethical behaviour of its former managers and by its rapid international and real estate development, which have weakened Orpea's financial situation", Chief Executive Laurent Guillot in a statement said.

($1 = 1.0332 euros)

