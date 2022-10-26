French care homes firm Orpea to resume markets trading, present new plan















PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French care homes company Orpea (ORP.PA), hit by allegations of malpractice at its French retirement homes, said it would resume trading on financial markets on Wednesday and announce a new strategy plan next month.

France's AMF market regulator had earlier this week suspended the trading of shares and bonds in Orpea.

Orpea said in June that an independent audit had found evidence of financial wrongdoing, including inflated labour expenses and suspiciously large payments to third parties, but did not support all the allegations against the company made by "Les Fossoyeurs" (the gravediggers), a book by independent journalist Victor Castanet published earlier this year.

