French civil servants' salary index raised to 3.5% to tackle inflation- union sources

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - The salary index for French civil servants has been raised to 3.5% in order to tackle rising inflation, said two trade union sources on Tuesday.

The move comes as French lawmakers prepare legislation to shore-up French households' buying power by raising some forms of government assistance by 4%, at a cost of 8 billion euros ($8.47 billion) from July to April next year, reported Les Echos business paper this week. read more

France's central bank forecast this month that French inflation would average 5.6% this year before falling to 3.4% in 2023 and easing to just below the European Central Bank's 2% target in 2024. read more

($1 = 0.9445 euros)

