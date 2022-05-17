French company Engie to pay Gazprom for Russian gas in euros, CEO says

The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen in Nantes, France, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

May 17 (Reuters) - Engie (ENGIE.PA) will pay Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for Russian gas in euros, the French utility said on Tuesday.

"We are paying in euros, and so we're not getting exposed to FX (foreign exchange) risk," Engie chief executive Catherine MacGregor said in a call with analysts.

