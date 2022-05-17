1 minute read
French company Engie to pay Gazprom for Russian gas in euros, CEO says
May 17 (Reuters) - Engie (ENGIE.PA) will pay Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for Russian gas in euros, the French utility said on Tuesday.
"We are paying in euros, and so we're not getting exposed to FX (foreign exchange) risk," Engie chief executive Catherine MacGregor said in a call with analysts.
