French inflation in December eased back to 6.7% - INSEE

A woman walks with a shopping trolley as she shops in an Utile supermarket in La Verrie, France, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Inflation in France fell to 6.7% in December from 7.1% in November, exactly in line with earlier preliminary inflation figures for the month, said the INSEE national statistics office on Friday.

The dip marks the latest sign that slowing energy price rises are helping Europe overcome the worst of the inflation crisis.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next