French inflation in December eased back to 6.7% - INSEE















PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Inflation in France fell to 6.7% in December from 7.1% in November, exactly in line with earlier preliminary inflation figures for the month, said the INSEE national statistics office on Friday.

The dip marks the latest sign that slowing energy price rises are helping Europe overcome the worst of the inflation crisis.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











