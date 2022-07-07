French inflation-relief package to cost 20 bln euros
PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - The French government's new inflation-relief package will cost 20 billion euros ($20.35 billion), but will not impact the overall public sector budget deficit, government sources said on Thursday.
The cost of the much-awaited measures, which range from a civil servant pay rise to an increase in welfare benefits, will be offset by better than expected tax revenue so far this year.
As a result, the deficit was still expected to be 5% of gross domestic product, unchanged from previous estimates, the sources said.
($1 = 0.9826 euros)
