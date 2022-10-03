French plant-based food firm Bonduelle posts lower FY operating profit















Oct 3 (Reuters) - French plant-based food company Bonduelle (BOND.PA) on Monday reported a drop in its full-year operating profit, citing the COVID-19 crisis, unfavourable weather conditions impacting agricultural crops, wage inflation and the disorganisation of supply chains.

The group, which provides canned, frozen and fresh processed vegetables as well as ready-to-eat dishes, posted an operating profit of 96.6 million euros ($94.6 million), excluding IFRS, for the year ended June 30, compared to 100.4 million euros last year.

(This story adds dropped word in headline)

($1 = 1.0213 euros)

Reporting by Diana Mandiá











