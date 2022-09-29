French regulator urges nuclear workers to return to job to prevent power stretch















PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Power regulator RTE requested France's unions to return nuclear reactors to production early on Thursday to prevent tension in supply, the watchdog said in an e-mail.

A strike has reduced nuclear power generation by 3.3 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday morning, data from power group EDF (EDF.PA) showed. It reduced hydropower output by 610 megawatts (MW). read more

