French Saint-Gobain beats Q3 profits expectations
Oct 27 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) on Thursday reported better-than-expected sales in the third-quarter of 2022.
Its quarterly revenue amounted to 12.9 billion euros ($12.9 billion), up 19.6% year-on-year, beating the 12.7 billion euros average estimate from a company-provided consensus.
Saint-Gobain confirmed its guidance for 2022.
($1 = 1.0014 euros)
Reporting by Dina Kartit; Editing by Toby Chopra
