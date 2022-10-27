French Saint-Gobain beats Q3 profits expectations

The Saint-Gobain Tower, home to the headquarters of Cie. de Saint-Gobain is pictured in La Defense business district in Paris, France, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Oct 27 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) on Thursday reported better-than-expected sales in the third-quarter of 2022.

Its quarterly revenue amounted to 12.9 billion euros ($12.9 billion), up 19.6% year-on-year, beating the 12.7 billion euros average estimate from a company-provided consensus.

Saint-Gobain confirmed its guidance for 2022.

($1 = 1.0014 euros)

Reporting by Dina Kartit; Editing by Toby Chopra

