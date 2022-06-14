French state closely monitoring future of 'strategic asset' Atos -official

The logo of Atos is seen on a company building in Nantes, France, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - The French government is closely monitoring developments around IT company Atos (ATOS.PA) which it considers a strategic asset, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday, as shares in the IT company suffer heavy losses.

The company, whose businesses include cybersecurity and next-generation computing, spooked investors on Tuesday with a plan to split its operations and sell assets as well as the departure of CEO Rodolphe Belmer, sending its shares plunging by more than 25%. read more

The official added that the government in particular is monitoring Atos' shareholding structure. Including Tuesday's losses, the company's market capital has almost halved over the last week.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.