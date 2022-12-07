French stock market watchdog AMF extends EDF buyout offer after legal challenge

The logo of Electricite de France (EDF) is seen in front of electrical pylons at the Tricastin nuclearÊpower plant site in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux, France, November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French markets regulator AMF said on Wednesday it had decided the French state must extend its offer to buy out minority shareholder in nuclear power group EDF (EDF.PA) pending a Paris court ruling on a legal challenge against the AMF's earlier approval of the offer.

The offer that opened on Nov. 24 was to due expire on Dec. 22. AMF said it will soon publish a new timetable for the offer.

An appeal was launched on Dec. 2 by a group of employee shareholders asking the court to cancel AMF's aproval of the offer.

France is buying out the 16% of EDF it does not already own to take the company private and have a free hand in running it as European governments seek to secure its energy supplies.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq

