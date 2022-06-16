French watchdog approves commitments by Facebook owner Meta over online advertising

The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - France's anti-trust watchdog body said on Thursday that it had approved commitments made by Facebook owner Meta Platforms regarding the French online advertising sector.

It added Meta had committed to giving access over a five-year period to advertising inventories and campaign data to adtech companies on 'transparent, objective and predictable' conditions.

In May, Germany's cartel office had said Meta Platforms Inc had "paramount significance for competition across markets", marking a classification which gave Germany more leeway to curb digital companies' market power. read more

