FTSE 100 dips as downbeat Flutter earnings offset strong commodities

March 1 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 inched down on Tuesday, as downbeat corporate earnings by Flutter offset gains in AstraZeneca and commodity-linked shares while investors maintained a cautious stance amid developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) edged 0.1% down in early trade, and the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.4%.

Losses in consumer stocks were led by Flutter (FLTRF.L), which dropped 11.5% after the gambling firm posted an 11% fall in 2021 earnings. read more

Keeping traders on toes, high-level talks between Russia and Ukraine ended with no resolution other than to continue talking, although Asian markets stabilised on signs of no immediate escalation of Western sanctions on Moscow. read more

The London Stock Exchange said it would stop trading in two global depository receipts for Russia's VTB Bank (VTBR.MM) after Britain's financial regulator suspended them in response to sanctions. read more

Shell (SHEL.L) dipped 0.1% after the company said it would exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas plant, becoming the latest oil major to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more

"The move to exit from these Russian joint ventures hasn't come as a total surprise, given BP's decision in recent days and the fact Shell has comparatively smaller exposure to Russia," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"This is a fast-moving situation and investors should be mindful of potential share price volatility in the short to medium term."

Shares of BP dropped 0.26% after the British company abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) on Monday. read more

News publisher Reach (RCH.L) slumped 22.6% after warning that inflationary risks, particularly in newsprint, would result in a modest reduction in operating profit this year.

Bucking the sombre mood, shares of AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) rose 1.3% after the British drugmaker agreed with Swiss biotechnology firm Neurimmune to develop an antibody-based therapy for a rare, underdiagnosed condition that can lead to heart failure in a deal valued up to $760 million. read more

The commodity-heavy benchmark index was lifted by base metals miners (.FTNMX551020), up nearly 2%, tracking higher aluminium prices in London. read more

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

