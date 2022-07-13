FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

July 13 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday, dented by strength in sterling as Britain's economy grew unexpectedly in May, while J D Wetherspoon tumbled after the pub operator forecast losses.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE), which houses several global companies that draw a large part of their revenue in dollar, dropped 0.8% as sterling rose 0.3%.

Data showed Britain's economy grew unexpectedly in May, driven by a rise in doctor appointments and demand for holidays, likely reassuring the Bank of England about its plans to keep on raising interest rates. read more

The wider European markets also fell ahead of U.S. data expected to show another surge in inflation. The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) slipped 0.2%.

Pub operator J D Wetherspoon (JDW.L) slid 6.2% after it warned of losses this year due to higher labour and marketing costs and said quarterly sales were slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels as customers drank less beer at its pubs. read more

Peers Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L) and Marston's (MARS.L) slipped almost half a percent each.

Asset manager Abrdn (ABDN.L) fell 3.6% after Barclays downgraded the stock to "underweight".

