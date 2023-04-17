FTSE 100 gains on commodity stocks boost; Network International soars

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain
The London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
  • FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%

April 17 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, extending gains for a seventh straight session, with miners and oil heavyweights boosting the resource-rich index, while shares of Network International surged on a buyout offer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) added 0.6%, as of 0712 GMT.

Energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) added 1.2% as crude prices rose on OPEC+'s plans to cut more output and as markets eyed Chinese economic data for signs of demand recovery.

Adding to gains, metal miners (.FTNMX551020) rose 1.8% as tin prices jumped to their highest in nearly two months amid talks of a potential ban on mining in major ore producer Myanmar.

Among individual stocks, Network International (NETW.L) soared 21.3% after the payments provider received a takeover proposal from a consortium of CVC Capital and Francisco Partners.

John Wood Group (WG.L) added 7.2% after the company decided to engage with Apollo Management for a firm offer for a final buyout price of 240 pence per share.

Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru

