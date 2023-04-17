FTSE 100 gains on commodity stocks boost; Network International soars

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%















April 17 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, extending gains for a seventh straight session, with miners and oil heavyweights boosting the resource-rich index, while shares of Network International surged on a buyout offer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) added 0.6%, as of 0712 GMT.

Energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) added 1.2% as crude prices rose on OPEC+'s plans to cut more output and as markets eyed Chinese economic data for signs of demand recovery.

Adding to gains, metal miners (.FTNMX551020) rose 1.8% as tin prices jumped to their highest in nearly two months amid talks of a potential ban on mining in major ore producer Myanmar.

Among individual stocks, Network International (NETW.L) soared 21.3% after the payments provider received a takeover proposal from a consortium of CVC Capital and Francisco Partners.

John Wood Group (WG.L) added 7.2% after the company decided to engage with Apollo Management for a firm offer for a final buyout price of 240 pence per share.

Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru











