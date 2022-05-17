FTSE 100 gains slowed by stronger pound, Vodafone slide

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May 17 (Reuters) - UK stocks tracked Asian peers higher on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that China would ease its COVID-19 restrictions and regulatory scrutiny, although a stronger pound following an upbeat employment report weighed on the export-oriented FTSE 100.

By 0708 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.2%, but lagged its continental peers.

Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 in the first quarter of 2022, data showed, but soaring inflation led to the biggest annual fall in real earnings excluding bonuses since 2013. read more

The pound gained over half a percent, denting shares of global companies such Unilever (ULVR.L), AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L).

British mobile operator Vodafone (VOD.L) dropped 4.1% as it forecast earnings growth below market expectations for the current year. read more

On the other hand, Imperial Brands (IMB.L) jumped 3.9% after reporting a marginal increase in first-half sales, helped by demand for e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. read more

ContourGlobal (GLO.L) surged 32.9% to top the FTSE midcap index (.FTMC) after KKR & Co (KKR.N) agreed to buy the London-listed power generation firm for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.16 billion). read more

