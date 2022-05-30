FTSE 100 hits 1-month high, Countryside soars after takeover approach

Summary

May 30 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 touched a more than one-month high on Monday, as an easing in China's COVID-19 curbs boosted optimism across Asian and European markets, while Countryside soared after its shareholder made a second approach to buy the homebuilder.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 0.4% to hit its highest level since April 22, while the midcap index (.FTMC) jumped 1.0% to hit its highest since May 5.

Countryside Partnerships (CSPC.L) shot up 28.7% to a more than three-month high after Inclusive Capital, which owns about 9.2% of Countryside, said it is looking to engage with homebuilder for a possible takeover offer valuing it at about 1.47 billion pounds ($1.86 billion). read more

The wider housing index (.FTNMX402020) rose 2.6%.

Ted Baker (TED.L) rose 1.9% after a report said that Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands (AUTH.N) is the British fashion chain's preferred bidder and that the two firms could agree on a 300 million pound ($379.35 million) deal. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

