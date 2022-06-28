FTSE 100 hits 2-1/2-week high as China eases COVID-19 curbs

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

June 28 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 index on Tuesday hit its highest level in more than two weeks, with commodity stocks leading the gains, as China's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions boosted risk sentiment.

By 0708 GMT, the blue-chip index FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 0.9% to its highest since June 10, while mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) rose 0.5%.

Lifting investor appetite, China authorities said the country will halve to seven days its COVID-19 quarantine period for visitors from overseas, with a further three days spent at home. read more

Industrial metal and mining stocks (.FTNMX551020) gained 3.2%, while oil majors (.FTNMX601010) added 2.2% as metal and crude prices gained on hopes of a revival of demand from the world's second-biggest economy.

Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L) gained 5% said its half-year trading was in line with expectations as an upswing in oil prices raised demand. read more

The UK insurer index (.FTNMX303010) edged 2.4% higher after finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday the state wants to reform insurer solvency rules quickly. read more

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

