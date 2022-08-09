FTSE 100 hovers near two-month high; Abrdn drops on earnings miss

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Aug 9 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was pinned near two-month peak on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data to gauge the pace of interest rate hikes, while shares in Abrdn fell after the asset manager posted lacklustre half-yearly numbers.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) was flat after closing at its strongest level since June 9 on Monday.

Global markets traded in a tight range ahead of key data due on Wednesday, with investors waiting to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve might dial down in its fight against inflation and provide a better footing for the economy to grow. read more

The midcap index (.FTMC) crept 0.1% higher.

Shares of Abrdn (ABDN.L) fell 4.6% after the company reported a lower-than-expected profit, pressured by global market turbulence amid geopolitical tensions and broadening inflationary pressures. read more

Office space provider IWG (IWG.L) tumbled 11.9% after disappointing first-half results due to inflationary woes and COVID-related restrictions in certain markets.

