FTSE 100 muted as energy gains offset declines in consumer staples

Dec 13 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was muted on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks were offset by weakness in consumer staples, dragged by a decline in British American Tobacco.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was up 0.01%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) was also flat by 8:19 GMT.

British American Tobacco (BATS.L) dropped 0.9% after the U.S. Supreme Court denied an emergency request to put on hold the ban on selling all flavoured tobacco products in California. The FTSE 350 Food, Beverage and Tobacco index (.FTUB4510) lost 0.7%

However, energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) climbed 1.1% as supply challenges in the U.S. bumped up crude prices.

Holiday Inn owner IHG (IHG.L) rose 0.2% on promoting Michael Glover, to the role of chief financial officer starting March 2023, succeeding Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson.

Meanwhile, data showed that wage-growth rose by 6.1% in the month of October ahead of the Bank of England's rate hiking meeting on Thursday.

