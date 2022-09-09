FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 gain 0.6%

Sept 9 (Reuters) - UK's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose on Friday led by commodity stocks and was set to end the week higher, after a few volatile sessions that saw the announcement of the country's new Prime Minister and the death of its longest-reigning monarch.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.6% at 07:05 GMT, and was headed for its second straight weekly gain.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Shell (SHEL.L) climbed 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively, while miners (.FTNMX551020) added 3.3%, tracking firm commodity prices.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) gained 0.6% and was set to end the week 0.7% higher.

Royal Mail (RMG.L) rose 0.6%, after saying it was not involved in talks with a private-equity firm over a potential sale of the postal group amid clash with its largest labour union over pay. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

