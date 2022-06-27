FTSE 100 rises as commodity-linked stocks rebound

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

June 27 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, as an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China brought relief to commodity prices, lifting shares of major oil and mining companies.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was up 0.4%, as of 0704 GMT, while mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) edged 0.3% higher.

The risk sentiment improved following a Wall Street rally late last week and a rebound in copper and iron ore prices on Monday, boosted by an easing COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai and relaxed testing mandates in several Chinese cities.

London-listed shares of Rio Tinto (RIO.L) rose 2% after a U.S appeals court ruled that the federal government may give the UK copper miner a right to lands in Arizona. read more

BAE Systems (BAES.L) edged 0.4% higher after the defence company received a $12 billion contract from the U.S Department of Defence. read more

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

