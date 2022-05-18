FTSE 100 slips on inflation worries, Burberry up after results

People shop at market stalls, with skyscrapers of the CIty of London financial district seen behind, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

May 18 (Reuters) - UK's top share index slipped on Wednesday, as concerns grew about the economic toll from surging prices after data showed inflation hit 9% last month, while luxury group Burberry gained after meeting earnings estimates.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) slipped 0.1% by 0705 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) added 0.4%.

British inflation leapt last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, piling pressure on finance minister Rishi Sunak to step up help for households facing a worsening cost-of-living crisis. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sterling slipped after a recent run-up against the dollar.

Among individual stocks, Burberry (BRBY.L) rose 2.3% after it met expectations for sales and operating profit for 2022, and said its outlook depended on how quickly China — its biggest market — recovered from a COVID-19 lockdown. read more

Premier Foods (PFD.L), the maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes, added 3.4% as it said it will raise prices of its products as part of plans to tackle rising input cost inflation. read more

Credit data firm Experian (EXPN.L) fell 4% even as it posted a 34% jump in full-year profit. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.