Fund Ardian buys Italy's Biofarma, founding family keeps 30% stake

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Ardian struck a deal to buy the majority of Italy's Biofarma Group from White Bridge Investments in order to boost further the international growth of the drug company, a statement said on Monday.

The Scarpa family, which founded the group, will keep a 30% stake in the drug firm and Maurizio Castorina will continue to lead Biofarma as chief executive, it added without providing financial details of the deal.

On Sunday two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters Ardian had signed the takeover agreement for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.26 billion). read more

White Bridge, led by former BC Partners investor Marco Pinciroli, took control of Biofarma in 2019 by merging it with its portfolio company Nutrilinea.

Ardian entered exclusive talks to buy Biofarma from owner White Bridge Investments earlier this year, after trumping a rival offer from buyout fund BC Partners, one of the sources said on Sunday.

Biofarma, specialised in food supplements, probiotic-based drugs and cosmetics, reported revenue of 230 million euros in 2021, of which around 50% from sales abroad.

Nomura, BNP Paribas and Mediobanca advised Ardian in the takeover. Canson Capital and Ethica Group were co-Advisors for White Bridge.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, Editing by Louise Heavens

