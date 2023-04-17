Column: Funds’ CBOT wheat short hits five-year high despite grain deal doubts















NAPERVILLE, Illinois, April 16 (Reuters) - Concerns over the health of the Black Sea grain deal have recently resurfaced, but speculators last week continued selling Chicago-traded wheat, establishing their most bearish stance since January 2018.

Meanwhile, the U.S. winter wheat crop is in rough shape due to drought in the Southern Plains, pushing Kansas City wheat futures to record levels versus Chicago, and that spread has remained particularly elevated for three weeks now.

In the four-day week ended April 11, money managers increased their net short position in CBOT wheat futures and options to 104,247 contracts from 87,083 a week earlier, almost entirely on new gross shorts. That marked funds’ second-largest net selling week in two years.

Most-active CBOT wheat futures had shed 2.5% in the period. Kansas City wheat fell fractionally that week, though the front-month K.C.-Chicago wheat spread last Monday reached a record $1.97-1/2 per bushel, and Friday’s settlement was not far off at $1.96-1/4. Pre-2023 non-delivery period highs were more than 30 cents below current levels.

Money managers through April 11 raised their net long in K.C. wheat futures and options to 9,229 contracts from 7,613 a week earlier. They also reduced their net long in Minneapolis wheat to 245 futures and options contracts from 694 a week earlier.

Moscow on Thursday suggested the grain deal, which allows agricultural products to ship from Ukraine, would likely be done by May 18 unless the West removes obstacles to Russian exports. Russian wheat shipments this month are predicted to approach all-time highs.

The U.N. on Friday raised concerns that Russia has slowed the inspection pace of vessels in and out of Ukraine.

Over the last three sessions, most-active K.C. wheat rose 1.2% and CBOT wheat gained 1.3%.

CORN, SOYBEANS, LIVESTOCK

Money managers in the week ended April 11 were net buyers of CBOT corn futures and options for a fourth consecutive week, raising their net long to 27,112 contracts from 21,547 a week earlier.

However, their net long in CBOT soybeans fell to 125,022 futures and options contracts, a decline of nearly 21,000 on the week, driven by exiting longs. Old- and new-crop corn and soybean futures were all down during the week, November beans the most at 1.3%.

In CBOT soybean oil, money managers increased their net short through April 11 by nearly 2,000 contracts, and the resulting 12,566 futures and options contracts is their most bearish since September 2019. July oil had dropped 1.6% in the four-session week.

CBOT soymeal futures drifted slightly higher through April 11 and funds trimmed 55 contracts off their net long, which fell to 95,680 futures and options contracts, still very bullish.

Between Wednesday and Friday, soyoil futures fell 2.3% and November soybeans shed 1%. Fractional gains were recorded in December corn, most-active soybeans and soymeal, while most-active corn added 2.3%.

CBOT wheat has also displayed considerable weakness versus CBOT corn, as front-month wheat’s advantage to corn slipped below 15 cents per bushel Thursday, the lowest since July 2021 and below long-term averages.

In the week ended April 11, money managers pushed their bearish views in CME lean hog futures and options to another record for a third consecutive week, establishing an all-time net short of 24,550 contracts. Data dates to 2006.

Hog futures on Thursday set contract lows for all expiration months between April and October, and weak pork demand has been a leading factor in hogs’ recent slide. June hogs ended at 86.875 cents per pound Friday, down 27% from the same date a year earlier.

Live cattle are a different story, as tight U.S. supplies, strong cash prices and solid demand pushed the front-month contract to all-time highs on Thursday, topping the 2014 record. June live cattle finished a bit lower Friday at 163.725 cents per pound, up 20% from year-ago.

Money managers hold a net long in CME live cattle futures and options of 92,021 contracts as of April 11, more bullish than average but not excessively so. The record net long is 154,550 contracts set in April 2019, and it is very rare for funds to be short cattle.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

