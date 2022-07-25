Futures edge higher at start of big week for earnings, Fed meet

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Monday as markets braced for a Federal Reserve policy meeting during the week and earning reports from some of the biggest companies to gauge the impact of a strong dollar and soaring inflation.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) and Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) are scheduled to post results this week.

The dollar , trading near 20-year highs following an aggressive tightening cycle by the Fed, is expected be a headwind for U.S. companies, especially those with a big global presence.

Shares of the high-growth companies rose between 0.5% and 1.2% in premarket trading.

Early gains on Monday were broad-based, with cyclical stocks also rising. Financial stocks, including American Express Co (AXP.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N), advanced more than 1% each. Industrial shares such as Boeing Co (BA.N) and 3M Co (MMM.N), set to report this week, gained 0.8% each.

All of the three major indexes closed higher last week. The tech heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) added 3.3%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) 2.4% and the Dow (.DJI) gained 2%.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver another super-sized 75 basis-point rate hike at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, effectively ending pandemic-era support for the U.S. economy. read more

Meanwhile, the GDP advance data on Thursday is likely to be negative again for the second quarter.

At 7:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 149 points, or 0.47%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 17.5 points, or 0.44%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 51 points, or 0.41%.

