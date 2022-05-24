Futures fall after Snapchat owner's profit warning

Snapchat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Summary

Summary Companies Futures down: Dow 0.71%, S&P 1.09%, Nasdaq 1.68%

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as a weak forecast from Snap Inc hit shares of social media companies, a day after Wall Street enjoyed a relief rally.

The Snapchat owner's shares (SNAP.N) plummeted 29.3% in premarket trading after the company slashed its second-quarter earnings forecast and said the economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month. read more

Google-owner Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) and Pinterest Inc (PINS.N), which earn a chunk of their revenue from advertising, fell between 3.7% and 12.4%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Snap's warning has triggered fears that advertising spend has peaked for now," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

"When the (economic) outlook is gloomier, advertising spend is pared back. This will put investors in a bad mood and create more storm clouds just at the point when many were hoping the market slump was close to bottoming out."

Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply higher on Monday in a broad-based rally led by beaten down banks and Big Tech shares.

The rebound came on the heels of the S&P 500 (.SPX) and the Nasdaq's (.IXIC) longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust in 2001, on concerns about the impact of persistently high inflation on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.

At 06:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 227 points, or 0.71%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 43.25 points, or 1.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 201.75 points, or 1.68%.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) slipped 2.3% after the vacation rental firm said it would shut down its domestic business in China from July 30, joining a long list of Western internet platforms that have opted out of the China market. read more

The CBOE volatility index (.VIX), also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 29.39 points.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.